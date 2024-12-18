Priyanka Gandhi Demands Accountability For Tribal Woman’s Funeral Incident In Wayanad

Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has demanded accountability for the incident in Mananthavady where the body of an elderly tribal woman was transported to her funeral in an auto-rickshaw due to the unavailability of an ambulance. Gandhi expressed shock over the event, calling it a reflection of the systematic neglect and lack of basic amenities in tribal regions.

Criticizing the dismissal of a Scheduled Tribes promoter as a superficial response, she stated, “This is an attempt to shield higher authorities from taking responsibility. Action must be taken at all levels to ensure such incidents are not repeated.” She also emphasized that the tribal community deserves respect, dignity, and access to fundamental rights and services.

The incident occurred when 80-year-old Chundamma's family was forced to transport her body in an auto-rickshaw for two kilometers to the crematorium after waiting for an ambulance since the previous night. Protests led by Edavaka Grama Panchayat president ensued, demanding accountability. Following discussions, the promoter responsible for the delay was suspended, with officials promising a detailed investigation and further action.

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP leaders criticized Priyanka Gandhi, alleging negligence toward tribals in her constituency, and accused the Congress of failing to address atrocities under the Indi alliance government.