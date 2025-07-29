Priyanka Gandhi Questions Government On Security Lapses During Pahalgam Terror Attack

Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised pointed questions about the government's handling of security arrangements during the devastating April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, highlighting what she described as critical gaps in the official response to the incident. During the parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, Gandhi challenged ministers for failing to address fundamental security lapses.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi expressed frustration that despite extensive speeches from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other government officials covering various aspects of national security, terrorism, and counter-terrorism operations, none addressed the core question of how the Pahalgam attack was allowed to occur in the first place.

The Congress leader criticized the government's approach, noting that ministers had spoken comprehensively about Operation Sindoor, provided historical context on terrorism, and discussed national security measures, yet conspicuously avoided explaining the circumstances that enabled the tragic incident to unfold on April 22.

Gandhi highlighted the contradiction between the government's public messaging and the reality on the ground, pointing out that authorities had been engaged in extensive publicity campaigns claiming that terrorism in Kashmir had been completely eliminated and that comprehensive peace had been restored to the valley.

She referenced multiple statements by the Prime Minister encouraging citizens to visit Kashmir, along with promotional campaigns urging people to invest in property in the region based on assurances of peace, tranquility, and secure conditions. These government assurances, Gandhi argued, had created a false sense of security among potential visitors.

The Congress MP provided vivid details of the conditions on the day of the attack, describing how pleasant weather in Baisaran Valley had attracted the usual crowd of approximately 1,000 to 1,500 people, creating a typical tourist atmosphere that families trusted would be safe based on government guarantees.

Gandhi emphasized the challenging nature of reaching Baisaran Valley, explaining that visitors must navigate difficult terrain on horseback to access the destination. She painted a picture of families enjoying recreational activities, with children playing on trampolines and ziplines, creating a scene of normalcy that was shattered by violence.

The Congress leader recounted the tragic story of Shubham Dwivedi, who was enjoying tea with his wife when four terrorists opened fire and killed him in front of her, illustrating the personal horror experienced by victims and their families. This specific example highlighted the human cost of the security failures.

Gandhi revealed that twenty-six people were systematically targeted and killed during the attack, emphasizing that the terrorists engaged in selective killing while no security personnel were present in the area to protect innocent civilians. This absence of security arrangements became a central focus of her criticism.

The Congress MP questioned why no security deployment had been arranged for such a popular tourist destination, particularly given the government's own promotional campaigns encouraging people to visit the region. She also criticized the lack of basic emergency medical facilities, noting that even first aid arrangements were not available.

Gandhi accused the government of betraying public trust, arguing that people had visited the area based on official assurances of safety but were ultimately "left to the mercy of God" when violence erupted. She characterized this as a fundamental breach of the government's responsibility to protect citizens.

The Congress leader directly challenged the accountability of senior government officials, specifically questioning whether the Defense Minister and Home Minister bore responsibility for ensuring the country's security. Her pointed questions highlighted what she viewed as a failure of institutional responsibility.

Gandhi's intervention in the parliamentary debate represented a significant challenge to the government's narrative about security achievements in Kashmir, forcing attention on operational failures rather than allowing focus to remain solely on subsequent counter-terrorism successes.

The Congress MP's remarks underscored ongoing political tensions regarding Kashmir policy, with opposition parties arguing that government claims of normalized conditions in the region are contradicted by continuing security incidents that catch authorities unprepared to protect civilian populations.