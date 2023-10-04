Priyanka Gandhi to address public rally in poll-bound MP's Dhar district on Thursday

Bhopal: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, her third visit to the state in recent months, a party functionary said on Wednesday.

The Congress leader will address the public rally at Mohankheda of Dhar district. All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesman Surendra Rajput told reporters in Bhopal that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Congress president Kamal Nath will address the gathering at Mohankheda after visiting the Jain shrine there.

She will participate in various events, including a welcome programme by the trustees of the Jain temple. Before addressing the rally around 12.20 pm, the Congress general secretary will also unveil the statue of tribal icon Tantya Mama, he said.

This is her third visit to the BJP-governed MP in recent months. Earlier, she addressed gatherings in Jabalpur and Gwalior, he said, adding that the ruling BJP is worried after seeing huge gatherings and public support during her rallies. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due in November this year.