  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and family in Ranthambore

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
x

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Highlights

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on Ranthambore visit once again, along with her husband Robert Vadra and two children Rehaan Vadra and Miraya Vadra.

Jaipur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on Ranthambore visit once again, along with her husband Robert Vadra and two children Rehaan Vadra and Miraya Vadra.

Priyanka, who reached Ranthambore around 9.30 p.m. on Thursday night, is staying in Hotel Sherbagh.

Locals spotted Robert Vadra doing tiger safari along with his children in outer zone number 6 of Ranthambore.

However, Priyanka chose to stay in the hotel.

On Sunday, Priyanka is scheduled to address a gathering in Tonk.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X