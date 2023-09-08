Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and family in Ranthambore

Jaipur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on Ranthambore visit once again, along with her husband Robert Vadra and two children Rehaan Vadra and Miraya Vadra.

Priyanka, who reached Ranthambore around 9.30 p.m. on Thursday night, is staying in Hotel Sherbagh.

Locals spotted Robert Vadra doing tiger safari along with his children in outer zone number 6 of Ranthambore.

However, Priyanka chose to stay in the hotel.

On Sunday, Priyanka is scheduled to address a gathering in Tonk.