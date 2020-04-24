Priyanka welcomes UP govt's move to bring back migrant workers

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to bring back the stranded migrant workers of the stage from other states.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the party in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, said, "Thankful to the UP government for its decision to bring back the stranded workers of UP from other states. We have been raising this issue and this is a meaningful step towards that. In order to make it fully successful, it is also necessary to plan for the return of the other workers."

"If we keep on taking such positive steps for the country and keep on cooperating, it will provide strength in fighting Covid-19," she said in another tweet.

Her remarks came after the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday instructed the nodal officers to prepare a list of migrant workers stranded in other states due to the Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown in order to bring them back to the state.

After being brought back, the migrant workers would be kept under quarantine for 14 days before being sent to their respective homes.

Following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, thousands of migrant workers were left stranded in several states as the inter-state bus, passenger, mail and express train services were suspended to combat the spread of Covid-19.