Project PARI is making public art popular, says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the encouraged participation by the youth towards the progress of Project PARI in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on Sunday.



"A country can only progress by taking pride in its culture. Many efforts are being made in India, one of which is Project PARI. Now, don't get confused by hearing PARI. This fairy is not connected to the imagination of heaven but is turning the earth into heaven. PARI means Public Art of India," PM Modi said.

Expressing happiness over how the country's artists are getting recognition through the project, he said, "Project PARI is becoming a big medium to bring emerging artists onto one platform to make public art popular. You must have seen very beautiful paintings on the walls, on the roadsides, and in the underpasses. These paintings and artworks are made by the artists associated with PARI. While this increases the beauty of our public places, it also helps in making our culture more popular. Take, for example, Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Here, you will see amazing artworks from all over the country."

"You can also see such beautiful public art on some underpasses and flyovers in Delhi. I urge art and culture lovers to work more on public art. This will give us a pleasant feeling of being proud of our roots," he said, calling for increased participation by the youth.

Recently, during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee meeting in New Delhi, the Ministry of Culture launched Project PARI, aiming to bring public art inspired by the country's artistic heritage to the forefront, incorporating modern themes and techniques.

This project includes various artworks, including wall paintings, murals, sculptures, and installations, to beautify public spaces in Delhi, paying tribute to themes such as nature, the ideas of Natyashastra, Mahatma Gandhi, ancient wisdom, Indian toys, and Kalpataru (the divine tree).