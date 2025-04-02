Projects worth Rs 1.5 cr for Rajouri Garden launched

New Delhi: Delhi’s Food Supply, Environment, and Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated several development projects worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency. These projects aim to enhance water supply, sanitation, and road infrastructure in the region.

As part of the initiative, a new water pipeline is being installed in Sant Nagar Extension (near Gali No. 5) and Shyam Nagar Extension Main Road at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh. This project is expected to improve access to clean drinking water for residents.

In addition, the renovation of sewer lines has commenced in Vishnu Garden and TC Camp, with a budget of Rs 82 lakh. The upgrade is anticipated to enhance hygiene and sanitation, reducing the risk of waterlogging and related health hazards.

Furthermore, road repair and improvement work has been initiated in Ward No. 96, covering over six lanes in key areas such as Titarpur, D Block Extension, Tagore Garden, and Rajouri Garden. This project, costing Rs 28 lakh, is aimed at ensuring smoother commuting and better road conditions for residents.