Prominent Activist Harsh Mander's NGO Faces CBI Probe For Alleged FCRA Violations

The controversy surrounding the NGO Aman Biradari, founded by prominent writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, has escalated as the organization faces allegations of violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took action by conducting searches not only at the premises of Aman Biradari but also at Harsh Mander's residence and official locations. These searches are part of a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities and possible violations.



A case has been formally registered by the CBI against Aman Biradari in connection with the suspected violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. This legal action signifies a serious inquiry into the financial transactions and foreign funding received by the NGO. The allegations have prompted authorities to delve into the operations and financial dealings of the organization.



Harsh Mander, who holds a significant role as the founder of Aman Biradari, has a notable background, having previously served as a member of the National Advisory Council during the tenure of the UPA government led by Sonia Gandhi. The circumstances surrounding the case indicate a high-profile investigation, with the Union Home Ministry reportedly filing a complaint that led to the initiation of the FIR against the NGO.



The development is likely to attract attention not only due to the involvement of a well-known activist but also because it raises questions about the compliance of NGOs with regulatory frameworks governing foreign contributions. As the investigations unfold, more details may emerge regarding the specific nature of the alleged violations and the potential consequences for both Harsh Mander and Aman Biradari.

