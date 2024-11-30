Protect all minorities, India tells Bangladesh

New Delhi: India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus as well as attacks on temples in the neighbouring country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India has taken serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and that it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all the citizens, including minorities.

"The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh," Jaishankar said, adding that the Indian high commission in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to minorities in that country "closely".

Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and hoped that the case involving arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das will be dealt with in a just, fair and transparent manner.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladeshi government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. "Our position on the matter is very clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. "

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said India is concerned over incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, their homes and business establishments and attacks on temples and religious places. "Reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Durga Puja festival in Bangladesh.

The government had expressed its serious concerns regarding the attack on a puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira during Durga Puja 2024," the minister said. Jaishankar said following these attacks, the Bangladeshi government had issued instructions for providing special security, including deployment of Army and border guards, to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations.

On the arrest of Das, who was associated with the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Jaiswal said it is India's expectation that a fair and transparent trial will be ensured in the case. "We see ISKCON as a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service," he said.

Bank accts of Iskcon priest, 17 others frozen

Dhaka: Bangladesh's authorities have ordered freezing for 30 days the bank accounts of 17 people associated with ISKCON, including its former member Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested this week on sedition charges, media reports said Friday.

The move comes after the Bangladesh High Court rejected a petition seeking a ban on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), following the killing of a lawyer in a clash between the Hindu leader's supporters and security personnel.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) sent these directives to different banks and financial institutions on Thursday, suspending all types of transactions related to these accounts for a month, newspaper Prothom Alo said.