Proud of our Annadatas: PM Modi on PM-KISAN completing 6 years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country is proud of the 'Annadatas' and congratulated farmers across the country on the successful completion of six years of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Reaffirming the Centre's commitment to supporting farmers, he emphasised that the initiative has brought respect, prosperity, and new strength to India's food providers.

The announcement comes ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Bihar's Bhagalpur district, where he will release over Rs 22,000 crore as part of the 19th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

The financial aid, directly transferred through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, aims to eliminate middlemen and ensure the rightful benefits reach the farmers without any delays or discrepancies.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister posted, "We are proud of our Annadatas," sharing different schemes of the Centre, aimed at improving the lives of the farmers.

"In the last 10 years, due to our efforts, the agriculture sector in the country has developed rapidly. The financial help being provided to millions of our small farmers has increased their access to the market. Along with this, the cost of agriculture has reduced and their income has also increased," he said in another post.

"Many congratulations to our farmer brothers and sisters across the country on the completion of 6 years of PM-Kisan. It is a matter of immense satisfaction and pride for me that so far about three and a half lakh crore rupees have reached their accounts. This effort of ours is giving respect, prosperity and new strength to the food providers," he added.

Launched in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme was designed to provide financial aid to farmers, ensuring stability and enhancing crop production. Over the years, the scheme has played a crucial role in reducing agricultural costs and improving farmers' economic conditions.

Apart from releasing the PM-KISAN funds, PM Modi is set to unveil a series of initiatives focused on strengthening Bihar's agricultural, dairy, and rural economy. As part of these efforts, the Centre has increased the loan limit under the Kisan Credit Card scheme from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, ensuring greater financial accessibility for farmers.

In a major boost to the dairy sector, a modern dairy plant will be established in Barauni with an investment of Rs 113.27 crore. With a processing capacity of two lakh litres per day, the facility is expected to enhance milk production and processing in the region.

Furthering efforts to improve cattle breeding and dairy productivity, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Motihari Regional Centre of Excellence (CoE) under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission with an investment of Rs 33.80 crore.

Additionally, he will mark a significant milestone by launching the 10,000th Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), which aims to empower farmers through collective bargaining and better market access. Since the launch of the Rs 6,865 crore FPO scheme in 2020, Rs 254.4 crore in equity grants has been released to 4,761 FPOs, while Rs 453 crore in credit guarantees has been issued to 1,900 FPOs.

In addition to agricultural initiatives, PM Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects in Bihar. The Warisaliganj-Nawada-Tilaiya Rail Doubling Project, constructed at a cost of Rs 526 crore, will improve rail connectivity across the region. Another major project, the Ismailpur-Rafiganj road-over-bridge, built at a cost of Rs 47 crore, aims to ease traffic congestion and facilitate smoother transportation.

These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to empowering farmers, boosting the dairy and cattle farming industries, and enhancing Bihar's infrastructure. With a focus on financial assistance, modern agricultural practices, and improved connectivity, the Centre continues to strengthen rural development and economic growth across the country.