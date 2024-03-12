Pune leader Vasant More prostrates before Raj Thackeray's photo, quits MNS

Pune: Firebrand leader Vasant More on Tuesday bowed and then prostrated with folded hands before a photograph of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray and quit the party, here.

"This is my 'Jai Maharashtra'... Please forgive me..." said Vasant More in a social media post, shocking the party leadership and workers.

A member of the MNS since the past 18 years, Vasant More was apparently disgruntled over being sidelined for a poll ticket in the past several parliament and assembly elections and abruptly decided to dump the party.

Vasant More penned a brief note to Raj Thackeray resigning from its membership and all other posts, while drawing attention to "the dirty politics" against him by certain senior office-bearers in Pune.

He claimed that they put a question mark over his loyalty to the MNS which he found very painful and decided to leave the party which he served faithfully for 18 years.

Earlier today, hinting at what was in store, Vasant More said that after suffering beyond a limit, a person becomes very calm, there are no complaints or expectations from anybody.

Later this afternoon, he told mediapersons that he would announce his next course of action after three-four days, but declined to say whether he would join some other political party or contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.