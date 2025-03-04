Punjab AAP MP accuses Congress of trying to halt anti-drug campaign

Chandigarh: AAP leader and MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday accused the Congress of trying to use courts to halt the Punjab government's anti-drug campaign.

He said NGO People Welfare Society, which filed the petition in the High Court against the government’s actions targeting drug smugglers, is run by staunch Congress supporters.

Kang showed to the media photos of NGO operators -- Kanwar Rajinder Singh and Kanwar Pal Singh -- with Rahul Gandhi and then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, highlighting their longstanding ties with the Congress.

He said the petition was deliberately filed in the court to end the Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign, even though the actions taken by the government targeted individuals involved in illegal activities and the buildings demolished were unlawfully constructed on government land. These sites were being used for drug trafficking.

The individuals involved had amassed immense wealth by selling narcotics. Kang cited the example of Sonu from Ludhiana, who had illegally constructed buildings on railway land.

He also mentioned Rinky from Patiala, who encroached on temple land to build illegal structures. Similarly, Jasvir Singh from Jalandhar had built on village common land (shamlat land).

Kang said all these locations were linked to drug trafficking, and action was taken against them in accordance with the law. He questioned the Congress, asking why it wanted to stop the government’s anti-drug campaign. “Does it want to protect drug smugglers?”

He demanded that Punjab Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi respond to this. Kang alleged that Congress leaders had ties with drug smugglers and had provided them government protection during their rule. Hence, the Congress does not want any action to be taken against the drug mafia. However, the people of Punjab are watching these actions and will respond to the Congress.

Reiterating the Aam Aadmi Party's commitment to the fight against drugs, Kang said no matter how hard the Congress tries, this campaign will continue. The AAP government is determined to eradicate drugs from Punjab.