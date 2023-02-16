Punjab CM Mann shuts down three toll plazas

Hoshiarpur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced shutting down three toll plazas, which, he said, were allowed to operate by the connivance of the Akali-BJP alliance and Congress to loot the public.

Interacting with the media after closing three toll plazas at Majari (SBS Nagar), Nangal Shaheedan, and Mangarh (Hoshiarpur), he said with the closing of these toll plazas, a daily sum of Rs 10.52 lakh of the public will be saved.

Mann said these toll plazas should have been closed around 10 years back as their term had expired but instead of closing them the previous governments connived with them to mint the money illegally.

He said it is unfortunate that politicians of the state backstabbed the people for their vested interests.

The Chief Minister said the previous governments of SAD-BJP alliance and the Congress didn't bother about the interests of the people and looted the state exchequer.

He said this is evident from the fact that the PWD ministers, including Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa (now Leader of Opposition) and Akali Dal's Parminder Singh Dhindsa along with Sukhbir Singh Badal, plundered the public money mercilessly.