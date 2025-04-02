Punjab Police refutes reports on security withdrawal of Akali leader (Lead)

Chandigarh : Punjab Police on Wednesday refuted reports claiming the complete withdrawal of security for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, clarifying that his security cover had only been scaled down based on a reassessment of threat perception.

However, adopting a tough stance against the decision, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior SAD leader Sukhbir Badal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were playing a dangerous game by withdrawing his security cover.

He said that SAD would resolutely fight the conspiracy to eliminate its leadership.

An official spokesperson said the security scaling down was made following the latest recommendations of the Security Review Committee.

“Security for any prominent individual is reviewed periodically based on threat assessment. Accordingly, it is either increased or decreased,” the spokesperson said, while adding Majithia retains sufficient security, including an escort vehicle and an adequate number of gunmen, ensuring his safety as per protocol.

Officials reiterated that such decisions are routine and based solely on threat perception reports. Joining the issue, state Cabinet minister Harpal Cheema said it is shocking that the reduction of one individual's security has left Akali Dal, the BJP, and the Congress deeply unsettled.

Cheema said the entire state of Punjab knows that during the Akali Dal-BJP government, the drug mafia expanded its network, leading to an uncontrolled supply of drugs in Punjab.

“At that time, several Akali leaders were provided with heavy security, even Prime Minister-level security. Shockingly, this security was granted to individuals involved in drug trafficking,” he said.

However, Badal, who visited Majithia’s residence along with senior leaders, said Chief Minister Mann “is power drunk”.

“He takes wild decisions at night and forces police officers to implement them. This is a clear case of misuse of power. The entire security cover of a Z-plus protectee was withdrawn last Saturday in the late hours. All the security personnel attached to Majithia were asked to either report back to their respective battalions immediately or be presumed to have absconded while on duty. All this was done without even informing Majithia’s security in charge,” he said.

Asserting that such illogical orders had led to the assassination of noted singer Sidhu Moosewala, Badal said that the government has targeted Bikram Majithia as he is speaking out against the Chief Minister and exposing Bhagwant Mann on every conceivable occasion.

Asserting that the AAP government had earlier created the conditions for a murderous attack on him, Badal said, “The Amritsar Police facilitated a radical to attack me while I was performing ‘sewa’ at the entrance of Sri Darbar Sahib. Instead of recording my statement, the police recorded a FIR (first information report) as per their convenience to ensure the release of the accused on bail after a short period of three months.”

Badal assured Majithia that the party was with him, adding that the people of Punjab would protect Majithia as one of their own and reject outsiders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Bibhav Kumar, who were camping in palatial buildings with huge security covers in Punjab after being ousted from Delhi.

“Both Kejriwal and Sisodia are accused in the multi-crore liquor scam, while Bibhav is facing charges of molesting a party MP, but this has not prevented the AAP government from handing over the entire state machinery to them,” he added.