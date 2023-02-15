Punjab seeks Centre's indulgence in biomass power projects

New Delhi: In a bid to make Punjab a leading state in the production and utilisation of clean and green energy, state New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday called on Union Minister of Power R.K. Singh here to discuss issues regarding renewable projects.

Seeking Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to set up 100 MW biomass power projects, Arora apprised the Union Minister that these proposed projects would consume one million tonne paddy straw per annum and it will go a long way to save the environment by finding a sustainable solution to the agriculture residue burning menace.

He requested Singh to consider the demand for providing Rs 5 crore per MW VGF for these 100 MW biomass power projects.

The government has been making concerted efforts for utilisation of agri-residue as a fuel, said the minister, adding with the hand holding of the government of India Punjab can lead in production of renewable energy.

He also sought financial assistance and technical support for setting up biomass solar hybrid power projects in the state.

Raising the issues related to green hydrogen, Arora said the government of India should provide technical support and financial assistance for setting up agriculture residue-based green hydrogen projects under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Union minister Singh assured the minister that the ministry will consider providing VGF for biomass power projects and will resolve all other issues at the earliest, besides considering Punjab one of the favorite states under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.