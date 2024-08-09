Live
Just In
Push For Vinesh Phogat's Rajya Sabha Nomination Faces Age Barrier And Political Controversy
- Amid growing calls for Vinesh Phogat's nomination to the Rajya Sabha, her eligibility is questioned due to age requirements.
- With elections for 12 seats approaching and Phogat's 30th birthday just after the cutoff date, political figures and her family debate the motivations behind her potential nomination.
The call for former wrestler Vinesh Phogat to be nominated for a Rajya Sabha seat has gained momentum, especially with elections for 12 seats approaching next month. Despite former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda advocating for Phogat's nomination, Rajya Sabha regulations disqualify her due to her age; she is currently 29 and will turn 30 on August 25, 2024, which is just after the eligibility cutoff.
The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for September 3, and one seat in Haryana is vacant following Congress leader Deepender Hooda's election to the Lok Sabha. The Election Commission of India will issue the notification for the Rajya Sabha elections on August 14, with the deadline for nominations on August 21.
The timing means that Phogat, even if nominated by Congress, will miss the eligibility date by four days. The push for her appointment has been fueled by social media support, with Hooda and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee advocating for her nomination.
However, Phogat's family, including her uncle Mahavir Phogat and cousin Babita Phogat, have criticized the Congress's interest as a "political stunt." They argue that the party is exploiting her situation for political gain, pointing out that similar recognition was not extended to Geeta Phogat during Hooda's tenure.
Mahavir Phogat questioned why Geeta, despite her achievements, was not honored by the previous Congress government, highlighting a perceived lack of support for athletes.