Putin And Modi Condemn Terrorism And Call For Peace Amid Ongoing Conflicts

Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted that India has been significantly affected by terrorism, noting that Moscow and Dagestan have also experienced similar threats. "India has suffered from terrorism. We know how horrible it is. Recently there were terrorist attacks in Moscow and Dagestan... We condemn terrorist attacks," Putin stated during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Last week, terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, two major cities in Russia's Dagestan region, resulted in 21 deaths and 46 injuries.



Prime Minister Modi condemned these attacks, describing terrorism as "horrible" and "disgusting." He remarked, "In the last 40–50 years, India has been facing terrorism. We have been facing this for 40 years. I know how horrible and disgusting terrorism is."



Modi also addressed the ongoing Ukraine war, which has claimed over 80,000 military lives on both sides and displaced many civilians. He emphasized that war is not a solution and advocated for peace through dialogue. "For a bright future, war is not a solution. India is in favour of peace. I am hopeful of peace. Ready to cooperate for peace," said Modi.

Although Modi did not specifically mention the recent Russian missile attack on a children's hospital in Ukraine, he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. "Be it war, conflicts, terror attacks—everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is a loss of lives. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching. That pain is immense," Modi said.