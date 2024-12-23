PV Sindhu Marries Venkata Datta Sai in a Grand Ceremony in Udaipur

PV Sindhu, the famous badminton player, got married to Venkata Datta Sai in a beautiful wedding in Udaipur. The first picture from their wedding has made many fans happy.

The photo shows Sindhu and Sai wearing traditional wedding clothes and looking very happy. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a minister, shared the picture and wished them well.

The wedding celebrations started on December 20 with a fun sangeet. After that, there were other special ceremonies like haldi, pellikuthuru, and mehendi. Sindhu’s father said that both families, who have known each other for a long time, planned the wedding in just one month. They picked the date to make sure it didn’t affect Sindhu's sports schedule.

Sindhu and Sai will have a big party in Hyderabad on December 24 to celebrate their wedding. The first wedding picture has already made many people smile, and it’s just the beginning of their happy life together.