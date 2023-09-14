Live
- Jadavpur University reshuffles anti-ragging committee
- 3 hurt as private aircraft with 8 onboard skids, crash lands at Mumbai airport
- 10K people to take pledge to donate organs on Sep 16: Health Ministry
- Pvt aircraft with 8 onboard skids off runway at Mumbai airport, casualties unclear
- OnePlus 11 Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 open beta is here; closed beta begins for Nord 2T
- Delhi Min Gopal Rai moves HC against Centre’s order denying permission to fly New York for energy meet
- Muralitharan’s bio-pic ‘800’ locks release date
- Big names in consideration for ‘KH234;’ check out the list
- Kejriwal lauds Punjab CM over industrialisation
- Indian study shows new drug combination promising for liver cancer patients
Just In
Highlights
A private business aircraft with 8 passengers flying from Vizag to Mumbai skidded off the runway and has reportedly crash-landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday.
Mumbai: A private business aircraft with 8 passengers flying from Vizag to Mumbai skidded off the runway and has reportedly crash-landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday.
As per initial information, the aircraft reportedly skidded off the runway owing to heavy rains and low visibility at that time. Flight operations have been suspended and there are no reports of any casualties so far. Rescue and relief teams have been rushed to spot.
Details of the passengers or crew are not yet available.
