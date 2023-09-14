  • Menu
Pvt aircraft with 8 onboard skids off runway at Mumbai airport, casualties unclear

Highlights

A private business aircraft with 8 passengers flying from Vizag to Mumbai skidded off the runway and has reportedly crash-landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday.

Mumbai: A private business aircraft with 8 passengers flying from Vizag to Mumbai skidded off the runway and has reportedly crash-landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday.

As per initial information, the aircraft reportedly skidded off the runway owing to heavy rains and low visibility at that time. Flight operations have been suspended and there are no reports of any casualties so far. Rescue and relief teams have been rushed to spot.

Details of the passengers or crew are not yet available.

