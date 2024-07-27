Pvt member’s resolution to regulate airfare

Live
New Delhi: Congress MP Shafi Parambil on Friday moved a private member’s resolution in the Lok Sabha on appropriate measures to regulate airfare.The...
New Delhi: Congress MP Shafi Parambil on Friday moved a private member’s resolution in the Lok Sabha on appropriate measures to regulate airfare.
The MP from Vadakara in Kerala said most migrant workers in the Gulf region were unskilled or semi-skilled with limited income and the unscrupulous increase in airfare during vacation seasons dragged them into a huge debt trap. The resolution came a day after Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu promised to conduct an inquiry into allegations of abrupt fare hikes when MPs tried to book tickets on Air Vistara, following complaints by MPs and a nudge by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The Congress MP informed that the rates to fly economy class from Kochi to Dubai were Rs 19,062 per ticket for July 27 when only four seats were left while that for August 31 was showing as Rs 77,000 and nine spots left in the same airline, same flight and on the same route.