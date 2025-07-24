Live
Pvt schools in Agra, Meerut receive bomb threat emails
‘Both schools were thoroughly checked by the bomb disposal and dog squad no suspicious items were found in either school’
Agra/Meerut: Private schools in Agra and Meerut received bomb threats through email on Wednesday, prompting extensive searches by bomb disposal and dog squads, but nothing has been found yet, police said. Agra Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vinayak Bhosale, said Shri Ram School and Global School in the city received threatening emails.
“Both schools were thoroughly checked by the bomb disposal squad and dog squad. No suspicious items were found in either school,” he said. Normal academic activities have resumed, the officer said, adding the cyber cell has initiated an investigation into the origin of the emails. “Preliminary findings indicate that these emails originated from Kolkata,” ACP Bhosale said, adding that a more in-depth investigation was underway to trace the culprits. In Meerut, a threat email was sent to the Diwan Public School on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the school to inform the district magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police.