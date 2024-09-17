Python found inside car engine

Jajpur: A man in Tentulikhunta village under Korei block in Jajpur district was in for a shock after he spotted a huge python in the engine of his car on Monday. The car owner first noticed the tail of the python when he had taken the vehicle for servicing at a centre near Jajpur Road. The car owner immediately contacted the local Snake Helpline member and sought his help to rescue the snake.

On getting the SOS, the Snake Helpline member rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the python from the car. The Snake Helpline member said it took more than three hours to remove the 7-foot long snake from the car’s engine.

It was later safely secured and handed over to Jajpur Road Forest department officials, which released the reptile back into the nearby forest.

“I performed a meticulous operation crawling under the car to locate the massive python which I found had taken refuge in the engine of the car.

The snake was found coiled inside the car engine. After more than three hours of careful effort, the7-foot long snake was safely taken out of the car.

I handed it over to the forest officials and the rescued reptile was released in the nearby forest,” said Snake Helpline member Manibhadra Mallick.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time a snake has been found at an unexpected place.

Two years back, a man in Baruhan under Jajpur block in the district narrowly avoided a snake bite when he discovered a poisonous snake in the bonnet of his car.

The snake was rescued by the Snake Helpline members.