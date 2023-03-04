Quad FMs set up working group on counter-terrorism

New Delhi: The Foreign Ministers of Quad countries on Friday reaffirmed the grouping's commitment for a free and open Indo-Pacific and said it strongly supports the rule of law, sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of disputes, in comments seen as an oblique message to China.

After External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australia's Penny Wong met, it was announced that a Quad working group on counter-terrorism would be established to explore measures to counter new and emerging forms of terrorism, radicalisation and violent extremism.

The ministers vowed to work closely to align and complement Quad's agenda with Japan's presidency of the G7, India's presidency of the G20 and the United States' APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) "host year" in 2023.

Following the meeting, the four ministers attended a session at the Raisina Dialogue and spoke largely about the convergence of interests of the Quad-member nations.

In comments at the meeting and in a written statement, the four Foreign Ministers used buzzwords and phrases that reflected growing unease over China's influence in the region and made clear the group aims to be an alternative to China.

In a direct shot at China, which has become increasingly aggressive in the Pacific and has alarmed its smaller neighbors by pushing claims to disputed maritime zones, the ministers said they viewed with concern "challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South and East China Seas."

"For us the future is so much in the Indo-Pacific. Our engagement throughout the region, both through the Quad and in other ways, is as comprehensive and as deep as any time I can remember," Blinken said.

While Blinken and Wong were in India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, Hayashi came to Delhi to participate in the Quad meeting.

In a joint statement after the Quad meeting, the ministers said the meeting reaffirmed the Quad's "steadfast" commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient.

The Quad Foreign Ministers also "unequivocally" condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and denounced the use of terrorist proxies and financial or military support to terrorist organisations which could be used to launch or plan terrorist attacks, including transnational and cross-border strikes.

They reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai strikes, which claimed lives of citizens from all Quad countries, and Pathankot attacks.

"We strongly support the principles of freedom, rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force and freedom of navigation and overflight, and oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, all of which are essential to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministers said the Quad is acting as a "force for regional and global good", and it will be guided by the priorities of the Indo-Pacific region through its positive and constructive agenda. "We are pleased to announce the establishment of the Quad working group on counter-terrorism, which will explore cooperation amongst the Quad, and with Indo-Pacific partners, to counter new and emerging forms of terrorism, radicalisation to violence and violent extremism," they said in the statement.