Quad is here to stay: Modi

Wilmington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of the Quad alliance in an increasingly volatile global landscape, marked by tensions and conflicts. “Our message is clear — Quad is here to stay,” said PM Modi as he wrapped his address at the Summit at US President Joe Biden’s hometown.

In his opening remarks on Saturday, Modi said the Quad is not against anyone, but for a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty, in a veiled reference to China.

"A free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our priority," Modi said in his opening remarks on Saturday.

The summit hosted by President Biden was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues,” PM Modi said.

Stating that the Quad leaders gathered at a time when tensions surrounded the world, Modi said working together of Quad with its democratic values is significant for the entire human race at such a time.

“Together we have taken many positive and inclusive initiatives in areas like health security, critical and emerging technologies, climate change, capacity building,” he said.

Modi said he will be happy to host the Quad Summit in India in 2025.

This was also a farewell summit for both Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida, who near the end of their terms in office.

‘Fruitful’ talks with Biden: On the India-US partnership, both sides issued a joint statement calling it the “defining partnership of the 21st century”. Modi appreciated the contributions made by President Biden in giving a boost to the India-US partnership.

Both the leaders hailed a watershed arrangement to establish a new semiconductor fabrication plant in India. It will be enabled by support from the India Semiconductor Mission as well as a strategic technology partnership between Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the US Space Force.

They also welcomed progress toward the first joint effort by NASA and ISRO to conduct scientific research onboard the International Space Station in 2025.

Both the countries also plan to elevate bilateral technical, financial, and policy support to expand complementary manufacturing capacity for building on existing clean energy cooperation, the White House said in a statement.

‘Time-tested friendship’ with Australia: Modi and Albanese pledged to strengthen their bilateral ties, with Modi saying he “cherishes the lasting friendship” between India and Australia.

“Held extensive discussions with PM Albanese. We seek to add even more momentum in areas like trade, security, space and culture. India greatly cherishes the time-tested friendship with Australia,” Modi said in a post on X.

India-Japan ties: In a post on X, PM Modi stated that he held a “very good” meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida and discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence and green energy.

The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the relationship.