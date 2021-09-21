QUAD SUMMIT: PM Narendra Modi likely to meet Kamala Harris, Tim Cook in US visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the United States this week, has meetings with Apple CEO Tim Cook and US Vice President Kamala Harris on the cards. Modi has a marathon schedule for his US visit that would witness consecutive high-level meetings. He will reach Washington DC on Wednesday and the very next day he will meet with the top Chief Executive Officers in the United States.

Sources cited officials' accounts who did not confirm Modi's meeting with Cook but revealed that the schedule is still being put together. Following the back-to-back meeting with US' top moguls, the Prime Minister is also expected to meet with Kamala Harris, who is the first Indian origin woman to be the Vice President of the US. However, till now, there is no official announcement regarding the meeting. On the same day, the Prime Minister is also set to meet with his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga, respectively.



Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold the first bilateral meeting during the same visit and will also participate in the first in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad leaders' summit in Washington on September 24. As per the report, a dinner has also been organised during PM Modi's US visit.

Notably, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the United States is also coinciding with Modi's visit. There are chances of Johnson and Modi meeting in Washington. On September 24, the PM will be proceeding to New York where he will deliver an address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).