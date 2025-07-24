Rahul attacks Modi as Trump continues to harp on truce claim

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over US President Donald Trump repeating his claims about bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying there is something fishy as the American leader has made the statement "25 times".

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned as to who is Trump to get a ceasefire done and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not given a reply even once. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at the government after Trump repeated his claim. "Trump keeps saying that he facilitated a ceasefire, but Narendra Modi is silent, not responding.

Does Narendra Modi want to be subservient to Trump? The country is the most important, which is why we supported the government," Kharge told reporters here. "In such a situation, when Trump repeatedly states that he brought about the ceasefire and insults India, the prime minister should respond firmly.