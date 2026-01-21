Rahul calls Shukla, seeks cricket academy in Raebareli

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke to BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday and requested the establishment of a cricket academy in Raebareli, District Cricket Association President Dr Manish Chauhan said.

According to Chauhan, Gandhi, who was attending a sports event in Raebareli, observed the condition of the sports ground from the stage and inquired about local sports facilities from members of the organising committee, which included Chauhan, Sunil Singh Bhadoria and Vikas Singh. They informed him that there was no proper sports ground in the area, which posed significant challenges for the players.

Following this discussion, Gandhi spoke with Shukla directly from the stage and formally requested the establishment of a cricket academy in the area, Chauhan said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi inaugurated a cricket tournament in his parliamentary constituency of Raebareli.

In a post on X, the Congress said, “Leader of the Opposition, Shri @RahulGandhi, inaugurated the Raebareli Premier League T-20 cricket tournament organised by the Youth Sports Academy. During the event, Rahul Gandhi also met with the teams and players participating in the cricket tournament.” The matches are being held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, located on the ITI campus in Raebareli. Additionally, he unveiled the tournament trophy and signed the Swachh Survekshan pledge at the match venue. He also took the time to meet with the players from the participating teams and watched an over of the match.

Rahul Gandhi had met party officials and a delegation at the Bhuyemau Guest House earlier on Tuesday.

He arrived in Raebareli, his parliamentary constituency, on a two-day visit on Monday, a party official said.