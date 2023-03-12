Rahul, ED-CBI actions to keep temperatures up in 2nd half of Budget session

New Delhi: Chances of uproar and tussle between the ruling party and the opposition have risen as the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament commences on Monday.

The second session is likely to continue till April 6.



During the first phase of the budget session, the opposition parties created ruckus in both the Houses of Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- over the Hindenburg report on the Adani group.

On the last day of the first phase of the Budget Session on February 13, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha went on smoothly throughout the day, but the uproar continued in the Rajya Sabha on the last day as well, following which Chairman Jaideep Dhankhar adjourned the House proceedings till March 13.

The relations between the ruling party and the opposition have soured further in the month-long break, which will likely affect the proceedings of Parliament.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). K. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister KCR and involved in the expansion campaign of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has been questioned by the ED in Delhi. The investigating agency is continuously tightening its grip on RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's family as well.

While the ruling BJP is accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting the citizens and Indian democracy in foreign countries, the opposition parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BRS are alleging the misuse of investigative agencies and the investment in private companies by LIC and SBI.

They are preparing to corner the government on many other issues, including inflation and women's reservation.

Appearing before the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha on Friday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of habitual breach of privilege and demanded cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership, while Congress as well as Trinamool Congress and DMK MPs were defending Gandhi.

In the Rajya Sabha, the opposition parties are preparing to attack the government as well as Vice President and Chairman Dhankhar.

A new political controversy has arisen regarding the appointment of personal staff by Dhankhar in parliamentary committees. Opposition parties have been criticising and are preparing to raise this issue in the Rajya Sabha.

However, Dhankhar has defended his decision by saying that the chairpersons and members of some committees had suggested to him that he should do something to increase the productivity of the committees and make them more effective, and accepting these suggestions, he made the appointments in the committees. These appointments have been made to provide more skilled and trained manpower.

Rejecting the criticism, he said that before deciding on these appointments, extensive consultations were held with the members and chairpersons of the committees.

Dhankhar has also called an all-party meeting on Sunday to appeal to all parties to cooperate in the smooth running of the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.