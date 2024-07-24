Rahul Gandhi assured farmer leaders to press for legal guarantee of MSP in Parliament

New Delhi: A delegation of farmers' leaders and representatives met with Lok Sabha Leader Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament complex today. Gandhi informed the farmers that the legal guarantee for the MSP was their right, and that the INDIA bloc would ensure they received it. He informed them that he, together with the other INDIA bloc partners, would raise the matter and push for the legal implementation of the Minimum Support Price for their crops.

Gandhi had asked the agricultural leaders to meet at his Parliamentary office. Initially, the farmers were denied entry to the Parliament complex. After the matter was raised, the agricultural leaders were let inside and had a thorough conversation with Gandhi.

In addition to Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal and general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh, party MPs from Punjab and Haryana attended the meeting, including former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, Dr Amar Singh, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jai Prakash.

The meeting was attended by agricultural leaders Jagjit Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Shantha Kumar, Abhimanyu, Nallanala Venkateshwar Rao, Pandian Ramalingam, Tejveer Singh, Swaran Singh Pandher, Surjit Singh, Ramandeep Singh Mann, Guramneet Singh, and Amarjeet Singh.

Later, when speaking with the media beside Gandhi, the agricultural leaders expressed satisfaction and trust in his (Gandhi's) assurance that the matter of the legal guarantee for the MSP will be pushed in Parliament efficiently and strongly.

Venugopal later wrote on X, “snubbed by the government, beaten with sticks and welcomed with bullets, these farmers have lost all expectations from the government”. About the meeting, he said, it discussed the urgent need for a legal MSP guarantee, justice for protesting farmers who suffered at the hands of the Haryana government and various other issues concerning the farmers today.