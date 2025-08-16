Rahul Gandhi dishonest, misleading people on SIR, claims Giriraj Singh

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "misleading" people on the Special Intensive Revision of the draft voter rolls in Bihar.

During a visit to his parliamentary constituency, Begusarai, the Union Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi is claiming that the names of 65 lakh people have been removed from the voter list, but he has not even filed affidavits of 65,000 people in the Supreme Court. He only does politics of lies and nonsense."

The Union Minister compared Rahul Gandhi to a habitual liar, saying, "First he lies and then apologises. This time, too, he will apologise. He is trying to spread anarchy in the country."

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's recent school visit in Karnataka, Singh said, "He was teaching in the school, but the real question is - when will he give the affidavit sought by the Election Commission?"

He alleged that the Congress party has historically weakened democratic institutions.

"Your party has been a party that has throttled democracy. You do not obey the orders of the Supreme Court or the High Court. You live with a dictatorial mentality," Giriraj Singh remarked.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Singh described him as a "messiah of the poor" while calling Rahul Gandhi a politician "engaged only in lies and vote bank politics".

Recalling the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, he said, "Rahul Gandhi's grandmother too did not obey the order of the Supreme Court and imposed Emergency in the country. These people are family thugs and are now coming to Bihar to cheat the voters. Their intention is to secure the votes of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis so that their politics continues."

Giriraj Singh's statement comes ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra, starting from Sasaram on Sunday.