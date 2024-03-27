Rahul Gandhi likely to file nomination in Wayanad on April 3

Wayanad (Kerala): With the filing of nominations for seats going to polls in the second phase of the general elections to begin on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his papers from Kerala's Wayanad on April 3.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26, in the second of the seven-phase elections, to elect all its 20,members.

Rahul Gandhi, the sitting MP from Wayanad, is yet to arrive in his constituency.

Party leaders heading his campaign in Wayanad expect that he will arrive soon and will be filing his nomination on April 3.

Rahul Gandhi is pitted against CPI's Annie Raja, wife of the party General Secretary D. Raja, and state BJP President K. Surendran, whose entry into the fray was a surprise as he had decided not to contest the elections.

In the 2019 polls, Rahul Gandhi won a landslide victory, with the highest margin in the state, at 4.31 lakh votes.