Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy, says he is inspiration for Bharat Jodo yatra

Raebareli MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi commemorated the birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, praising the late leader as a true public servant. Gandhi emphasized that Rajasekhar Reddy always prioritized the welfare of the people, and if he were still alive, the state of Andhra Pradesh would have been different.





My humble tributes to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy ji, on his 75th birth anniversary.



A true leader of the masses, his grit, dedication, and commitment to the upliftment and empowerment of the people of Andhra Pradesh and India has been a guiding… pic.twitter.com/iuGVsmsW8g — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2024





Gandhi acknowledged Rajasekhar Reddy's commitment to the people, noting that he worked tirelessly to address their hardships and wipe away their tears. He also expressed confidence in YS Sharmila's ability to carry forward her father's legacy and strengthen the Congress party under her leadership.

Rahul Gandhi revealed that he had personally learned a great deal from Rajasekhar Reddy, especially through his famous Padayatra. He praised the Padayatra as an inspiration for effective leadership and connection with the public.