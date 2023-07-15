Rahul Gandhi petitions Supreme Court over Modi surname defamation case

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader and former MP, has now petitioned the Supreme Court about the 'Modi surname' case. On Saturday, he filed a petition against the Gujarat High Court's decision. Rahul Gandhi's revision plea to postpone his sentencing in this defamation case was dismissed by the High Court on July 7.

Rahul Gandhi's conviction was upheld by the High Court. As a result, Rahul Gandhi is now ineligible to serve in Parliament or contest for election. The petition of the Congress leader has just been submitted. Perhaps his counsel will ask the Chief Justice for an early hearing on Monday.

In the defamation of Modi surname case, a Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison. He is currently out on bail, but his conviction disqualifies him from serving as an MP. This defamation case was filed regarding a comment made by Rahul Gandhi during the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.