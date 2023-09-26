Live
Rahul Gandhi to address 1st public rally in poll-bound MP on Sep 30
Former AICC President and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the first public rally in boll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 30.
Bhopal: Former AICC President and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the first public rally in boll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 30.
Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) informed that Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a poll rally in Kalapipal constituency in Shajapur district.
MPCC general secretary Rajiv Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi will be addressing his first poll rally in Madhya Pradesh in Kalapipal. In 2018, people of Madhya Pradesh had given full support to him and the Congress had formed the government after 15 years."
Rajiv Singh further said Rahul Gandhi will be addressing some more public rallies in MP, and dates and places will be decided after the poll dates are announced.
The Congress bagged two out of three assembly seats in Shajapur district, including Kalapipal in 2018.
Importantly, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is unofficially leading the party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh and she has sounded the poll bugles from Jabalpur in July.
Priyanka Gandhi has so far addressed three public rallies in MP. While, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has so far addressed one public rally in Sagar.