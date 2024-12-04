Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Sambhal today

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Wednesday, where a recent spate of violence had taken four lives. Five party MPs will be accompanying Rahul. Congress’s UP unit chief Ajay Rai said that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also visit the district. Four people were killed in Sambhal violence.

The Mughal-era mosque was first surveyed on November 19 following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Rahul was scheduled to visit Sambhal on November 27, following the Constitution Day event in Parliament. However, the Rae Bareli MP deferred his visit because he had to attend another event on Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.