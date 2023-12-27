Rahul Gandhi Urges Bihar Congress To Shift Focus From Seat Sharing For 2024 Elections

During a meeting with party leaders in Bihar, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged a shift in focus from seat sharing for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The discussion among Bihar Congress leaders revolved around the party's standing in the Mahagathbandhan alliance, where the Congress often receives unfavorable terms during seat allocations. One leader pointed out the party's underperformance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2020 Assembly polls despite being allocated 70 seats, describing them as non-winnable and handed down by senior alliance partners.



Rahul Gandhi intervened, advising Bihar Congress leaders to avoid dwelling on seat sharing and instead concentrate on strategies to enhance the party's electoral performance. He emphasized the importance of including smaller outfits in the alliance to boost the overall vote share. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge supported Gandhi's perspective, urging Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh not to disregard anyone and consider collaboration for collective strength.

Approximately 40 leaders, including newly appointed state in-charge Mohan Prakash, attended the meeting, where Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, and other central leaders discussed alliance dynamics. Akhilesh Singh later informed the media that the Mahagathbandhan alliance, comprising RJD, JDU, Congress, and the Left, will contest the Lok Sabha elections together. The final decision on seat sharing is scheduled for discussion in a subsequent alliance committee meeting on December 29.

Kharge expressed confidence in the Grand Alliance's effective governance in Bihar, with a commitment to social justice. Bihar holds 40 Lok Sabha seats, and the seat distribution in 2019 saw RJD receiving 20, Congress nine, BJP 17, and JD(U) 16. The Congress high command also engaged in meetings with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Punjab.