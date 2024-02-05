Rahul Gandhi's Meeting with Kalpana Soren: Unraveling Jharkhand's Political Dynamics After Key Alliance Victory

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, paid a visit to Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, at her residence in Ranchi. This meeting followed a significant victory in the Jharkhand assembly, where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD and CPI (M) alliance successfully passed a crucial floor test. Soon after meeting Kalpana, Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally at Shaheed Maidan in the HEC Complex in Ranchi.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary in-charge of communications, shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi alongside Kalpana Soren in Ranchi.

Hemant Soren resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand not long before facing arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case. There were expectations that Kalpana Soren would be announced as the next Chief Minister. However, the JMM surprised everyone on January 31 by declaring Champai Soren, the MLA from Seraikella assembly constituency, as the new Chief Ministerial candidate. Champai Soren received substantial support from the MLAs and expressed confidence in winning the trust vote scheduled for February 5.

Before the trust vote, Hemant Soren, present in the assembly, challenged the opposition to prove charges of land fraud against him, stating that he would retire from politics if found guilty. He also alleged that his arrest, orchestrated by the Centre, involved the 'Raj Bhavan' and was part of a conspiracy.

Ultimately, the JMM and its alliance convincingly secured the floor test with 47 votes in favor, while the BJP and its allies managed only 29 votes. Following this, Soren was remanded to five days' Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.