Live
- KCR urges people to vote wisely, says Congress is cause of backwardness in Kodada
- New Halloween data reveals candies with most sugar, Nerds Candy tops
- Israel intensifies ground offensive in Gaza
- Raghubar Das to swear in as Odisha Guv on Oct 31
- We will completely revamp TSPSC and release job calendar every year - KTR
- Kerala blast: IED in tiffin box used for explosion, terror act suspected
- Purandeswari flags of special train carrying AP soil for Amrutavanam in Delhi
- ‘Japan’ trailer reveals Karthi as an arrogant thief
- Senior Telangana Congress leaders urge Kharge to revise candidate list
- From Sunak to Biden, race to become global AI leader enters crucial lap
Just In
Rahul meets Chhattisgarh farmers ahead of Assembly polls
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Kathiya village near Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Kathiya village near Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.
Gandhi helped the farmers and labourers in harvesting paddy and interacted with them.
Congress leader took to microbblogging platform 'X' to highlight the work done by his party government for farmers in Chhattisgarh.
Gandhi listed the following five decisions taken by the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh that made the farmers prosper: Minnimum Support Price (MSP) for Paddy at Rs 2650 per quintal, Rs 23,000 crore input subsidy to 26 lakh farmers, Rs 10,000 crore worth loans waived off for 19 lakh farmers, Cut electricity bills by half, Rs 7000 per year to 5 lakh farmers.
Gandhi said that he wishes to replicate the model in the rest of India too.
The Assembly elections in Chattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17 and counting will be taken up on December 3.
In 2018, Congress won 68 seats out of 90 legislative assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, with a vote share of 43.9 per cent.