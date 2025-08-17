Rahul Padhan fastest Indian to scale Mt Kilimanjaro

Bhawanipatna: Rahul Padhan, a mountaineer and adventurer from Kalahandi, has achieved a milestone by climbing 5,895-metre Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of Africa.

He became the fastest Indian to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in just two days, completing the ascent via the Marangu Route in 15 hours and 53 minutes (it normally requires 5–6 days).

He also made history as the first Indian to summit Mount Kilimanjaro at night.Rahul reached the summit at 11.25 am Tanzanian Local Time (1.55 am IST) on August 13, making it a proud moment for Kalahandi.

This achievement adds to Rahul’s inspiring journey. He is the first paragliding pilot from Odisha and the fastest Odia to summit Mount Elbrus (Europe’s highest peak) in 22 hours without equipment.

Rahul’s Kilimanjaro record is a milestone in his pursuit of the Seven Summits Dream, and a proud moment for India on the global stage. He dedicates his success to his parents, supporters and well-wishers who continue to inspire him.