BJP MPs accuse state of negligence as it grapples with synthetic drug surge

Mangaluru: Amid a worrying uptick in synthetic narcotics production within its borders, Karnataka finds itself at the centre of a heated political storm. Recent operations by federal and neighbouring state authorities have exposed hidden manufacturing facilities, prompting sharp accusations from opposition figures that the ruling Congress administration is turning a blind eye to a burgeoning threat.

This comes as interstate networks exploit perceived gaps in local surveillance to set up shop in the southern state. The controversy ignited last month with a high-stakes intervention by Maharashtra’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in December 2025. Acting on leads from a seizure in Navi Mumbai, ANTF teams descended on three suspected sites in Bengaluru, including areas like Spandana Layout Colony and Yerappanahalli.

Authorities reported nabbing four individuals hailing from Rajasthan, confiscating 21.4 kg of mephedrone in solid and liquid forms, alongside equipment and precursors valued at an estimated Rs. 55.88 crore. The operation dismantled what was described as a nationwide distribution chain peddling the stimulant, commonly dubbed “MD”.

However, the narrative quickly fractured along political lines. Karnataka’s Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara contested the Maharashtra claims, asserting that the raid was a collaborative effort involving local police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He reportedly downplayed the haul’s worth to just Rs. 1.2 crore from a single location, accusing the ANTF of inflating figures for sensationalism.

Critics, including BJP leaders, seized on the discrepancy to highlight what they call a “law enforcement vacuum” under Congress stewardship.

Barely a month later, on January 28, 2026, the NCB struck again, this time in Mysuru, the political stronghold of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Intervening an SUV, agents uncovered 35 kg of mephedrone with a street value pegged at Rs. 10 crore.

The trail led to a covert lab in Mysuru’s Hebbal Industrial Area, masquerading as a chemical cleaning plant. Equipped with advanced machinery, the facility yielded over 500 kg of raw materials, Rs. 25.6 lakh in cash, and additional contraband. The ringleader, Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi from Surat, reportedly honed his craft during prior imprisonment, establishing the operation post-bail.

Home Minister Parameshwara initially labelled the site a mere “phenyl factory,” a stance contradicted by suspect confessions and NCB findings.

This minimisation has drawn ire, with observers questioning the state’s proactive measures against such threats. BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta from Dakshina Kannada, unleashed a blistering critique via social media platform X. Labelling Karnataka as “slipping down a dangerous zone,” Capt. Chowta lambasted the Congress regime for harbouring illicit operations and failing to act decisively.

He pointed to the Mysuru incident as emblematic of systemic rot, especially occurring in the CM’s home turf, and linked it to the earlier Bengaluru revelations. Accusing Parameshwara of issuing a “clean chit” to culprits despite admissions, Capt. Chowta warned of risks to youth and societal fabric.

Echoing these sentiments, fellow BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar from Mysore-Kodagu suggested potential police complicity in the Mysuru case, decrying the government’s rush to downplay the lab as a benign chemical unit.

These back-to-back exposures have thrust Karnataka’s anti-drug strategy into the spotlight, with syndicates increasingly viewing the state as fertile ground. Despite vows to eradicate narcotics, the Congress-led government faces mounting scrutiny over enforcement lapses, particularly when contrasted with proactive interventions from Maharashtra and central bodies.