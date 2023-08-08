Rahul's membership restored; returns to LS

New Delhi: four months after he was disqualified, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to Lok Sabha on Monday with his membership of the Lower House restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case.

His return as an MP comes as a boost to the opposition ranks ahead of the no-trust motion against the Modi government which is likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Gandhi is set to be one of the key speakers of the opposition bloc INDIA that would look to send a message to the people through the motion even as its outcome is a foregone conclusion with the numbers heavily stacked in favour of the ruling NDA.

Announcing the reinstatement of Gandhi as an MP, a Lok Sabha notification said in the wake of the SC order Friday, the disqualification has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements.

Gandhi was also seen spending time with his mother and Sonia Gandhi. Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by the Congress and other opposition MPs on his arrival in Parliament which saw festive scenes at the main gate with sweets being distributed and slogans being raised in favour of the former AICC chief.

Senior Congress leaders and workers hailed Gandhi's reinstatement as an MP, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying that the decision was a "welcome step" and it brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad.

Gandhi changed his Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament' from the earlier "Dis'Qualified MP" description.

His Twitter bio now describes him as a member of the Indian National Congress and a Member of Parliament. Gandhi was disqualified in March after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.