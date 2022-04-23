  • Menu
Railway cop injured in terror attack, succumbs in J&K's Pulwama

Railway cop injured in terror attack, succumbs in J&K's Pulwama (Photo/IANS)

A Railway police officer injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pulwama district, succumbed to critical injuries in a city hospital on Saturday.

Srinagar: A Railway police officer injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pulwama district, succumbed to critical injuries in a city hospital on Saturday.

J&K Police sources said, "Sub-Inspector Dev Raj, who was injured in Kakapora area of Pulwama district in militant attack on Monday, succumbed in the hospital on Saturday morning."

Sub-Inspector Dev Raj and Head Constable Surinder Kumar were injured in firing by terrorists in Kakapora area on Monday.

The Head Constable had died on the spot while the Sub-Inspector was shifted to Srinagar's SMHS hospital for treatment where he survived till Saturday morning.

