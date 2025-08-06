Rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Rain lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana, bringing down the mercury by a few notches, the meteorological department here said on Wednesday.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur received 71.5 mm of rain during the 24-hour period which ended at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the weather office said.

Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Faridkot and Patiala also received rainfall during this period.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Mohali recorded a low of 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the meteorological department.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 15.8 mm of rainfall. The minimum temperature in the union territory was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala, Narnaul, Panchkula, Kaithal and Faridabad received rain.

The minimum temperature in Hisar settled at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. Ambala recorded a low of 24.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The Panchkula district administration issued an advisory urging people to stay away from rivers, drains and waterlogged areas.

According to the advisory, the water level of the Ghaggar river neared the danger mark due to heavy overnight rain.

"Please stay away from rivers, drains and waterlogged areas. Avoid standing on the banks of any river or drain or on the bridge built on it and looking at the water. This can be dangerous," the advisory stated.