Rain relief for many parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues alerts for various states

New Delhi: Numerous areas in Delhi-NCR on Friday experienced a pleasant bout of rainfall, which also resulted in water logged roads and traffic snarls, affecting normal life.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of the country (i.e. remaining parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and Punjab) during the next two days.

For the next five days, IMD has said that a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhoods in lower and middle levels. “An east-west trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to Nagaland and another from the cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh to Northeast Arabian Sea in lower levels. The off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal in middle levels,” it said.

With low-lying areas of Delhi and adjoining areas expected to experience water logging, occasional reduction in visibility, partial harm to plantations, horticulture, standing crops and vulnerable structures, the IMD has issued a 'Be Prepared' alert for several states till July 2.

In northwest India, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely to continue during the next two days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on June 30, July 3 and 4; west Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh on June 30, east Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan on June 30 and July 1. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan on June 30,” an IMD’ press release read.

Central India could experience light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.

In eest India, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa and Ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next five days and Gujarat during the next two days.

For east and adjoining northeast India, the IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on June 30 and July 3; Jharkhand on July 3 and Odisha on 3 and 4.

For south India, the IMD has predicted light/moderate scattered to widespread rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe, and coastal and south interior Karnataka during the next five days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Karnataka and Kerala during the next five days; south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during July 2 to 4; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on July 3 and 4; Telangana on July 4. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on July 3 and 4."

For the impacts rain may have in the cities, the IMD has suggested to follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard, avoiding staying in vulnerable structures and staying indoors and avoiding travel, if possible.