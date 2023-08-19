Live
Just In
Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C
Highlights
A fresh spell of rainfall on Saturday morning brought some respite from the humid weather in the city and the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The downpour caused waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of Delhi, including Firni Road in Najafgarh, Bahardurgarh Road, Patparganj, Vasant Kunj, Mundka and Badarpur.
The national capital recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and the IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers during the day.
