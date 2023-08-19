  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C
x
Highlights

A fresh spell of rainfall on Saturday morning brought some respite from the humid weather in the city and the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

New Delhi: A fresh spell of rainfall on Saturday morning brought some respite from the humid weather in the city and the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The downpour caused waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of Delhi, including Firni Road in Najafgarh, Bahardurgarh Road, Patparganj, Vasant Kunj, Mundka and Badarpur.

The national capital recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and the IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers during the day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X