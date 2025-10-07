Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Several places in Punjab and Haryana received rainfall on Monday, officials said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was also lashed by rain.

In Punjab, places like Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Phagwara, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Rupnagar, and Ludhiana received rain, while in Haryana, Panchkula, Hisar, Fatehabad, Ambala, Rohtak, and Kurukshetra were lashed by rain. The local meteorological department said that due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India, light to moderate rain is likely at most places in Punjab and Haryana on October 6 and 7. A fresh spell of rain triggered by a new western disturbance has swept across Rajasthan, with several areas witnessing heavy showers in the past 24 hours.

The meteorological department has issued a warning for heavy rain and hailstorms in several areas of the state on Monday.