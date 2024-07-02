Raj Cong split in three factions, say party workers; Dotasra denies

Jaipur : Rajasthan Congress, which was split into two factions led by Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot at one time, is now divided into three power centres with the third group being led by state party President, Govind Singh Dotasra, said party workers.



All three leaders want to bring their workers under the organisational structure and discussions are also being held as to which group will get the maximum tickets for the forthcoming bypolls to be held on five seats.

Senior Congress worker Varun Purohit said that the three factions are causing dissatisfaction among party workers.

Varun Purohit said that he has briefed the high command about the dissatisfaction brewing within the party and urged the central leadership to control the situation by reorganising the party order, before it gets too late.

Meanwhile, other Congress workers on condition of anonymity confirmed that Dotasra has emerged as a strong power centre and has been garnering a huge fan following.

He has emerged as a popular Jat leader as this community wanted to have a strong face to represent its interests.

Dotasra now stands as a leader who is equal in stature to Gehlot and Pilot and hence has a fresh faction under his leadership, they added.

Meanwhile, Dotasra asserted that casteism doesn't matter in politics and what matters is how hardworking a person is.

He further denied any split in the Rajasthan Congress and said that the party stands as one and there are no factions.

“Earlier there used to be discussions of two groups in the Congress, however, over time, this discussion has died down as now there are no groups and we stand united.

“We contested elections unitedly and have performed quite well. We are confident of winning the bypolls too which are to be held on five seats," said Dotasra adding, “This confidence comes because we are standing united. Now there is only one group headed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.”

It needs to be mentioned here that the Congress party has dissolved 27 block and divisional committees in the state with immediate effect. Now, the block and divisional committees will be formed with new members.