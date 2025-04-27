The Harmony Code

All of us are part of a vast human rosary, tied together by a common thread of relationships. From the moment we are born, we form bonds—starting with our mother, then our family, friends, colleagues, and finally, even in death, when we are cremated or buried by those who share a connection with us. So, in short, relationships are the essence of human existence. However, with modernization and technological advancements, the entire relationship dynamic has changed. The traditions and practices that once nurtured harmony in society and personal connections are fading away. Our desire for a big car, a big house, a big salary & a bigger self-ego is eroding our value system, making us more materialistic than a real modern personality. It’s so paradoxical that while we claim to be progressing, we are actually regressing when it comes to human values. On one hand we are getting modernized but on the other hand we are losing human touch. Today, very few people stop to help a stranger in distress, nor do many care for their elders at home. In many cases, aged parents are left to fend for themselves, and relationships are strained due to a lack of understanding and communication. The warmth that once defined human interactions has been replaced by cold, transactional relationships. Instead of coming together in times of crisis, we have built walls of indifference. Our disharmony isn’t limited to human relationships alone. Our relationship with nature too is suffering as a result of which we are facing nature’s wrath in the form of drought, famine, floods, cyclones etc... As a result, our situation is fast changing from bad to worse, neither do we live, nor let others live in harmony. But the question remains—who is to blame for this downfall? Is it society? Is it technology? Or is it us? To restore harmony, we must first understand the root causes of its decline.

Harmony, in its simplest form, means friendliness, unity, and cooperation. When we selflessly work for the welfare of others and develop genuine love and concern for people around us, we create an environment of peace. When we listen patiently to another’s viewpoint, we earn their trust and respect. It’s these small acts that foster goodwill and create a ripple effect of positivity in society. They pave the way for compassion, peace, and happiness. The world becomes a place where understanding replaces judgment, kindness replaces indifference, and love replaces resentment.

Each of us has the power to contribute to this cause. We don’t need to wait for governments to implement new policies or for institutions to launch campaigns. Change begins with us. The most critical time to restore harmony is now. Never before in history have we seen such a rapid decline in values and human connection. If we, as aware individuals, take action now—by spreading kindness, promoting understanding, and upholding values of unity—we can change the course of society. Let’s instil compassion and integrity in the hearts of every individual so that we can build a world that thrives on love rather than greed, on unity rather than division, and on peace rather than chaos.

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been

written by Him)