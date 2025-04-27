The link between purpose and happpiness

Happpiness is a state of being. We humans are always striving to ‘become’ happy, but we often fail to realise that happiness is not found in ‘becoming’; it is in the ‘being.’ Happpiness is an emotion within us. Sometimes an external stimulus may trigger feelings of happpiness, but in reality, it simply helps uncover the happpiness already buried within. We always have a choice—to choose happpiness.

One of the most important steps towards true happpiness is to reimagine the word itself—with three Ps instead of two. Why? Because each P stands for a distinct peak of happpiness. The first P represents Pleasure, the lowest and most transient form. Pleasure arises from material achievements or relationships but is shallow and ephemeral, quickly fading away. The second P stands for Peace, a more stable, plateau-like state. True peace comes when one stops chasing materialistic goals and begins to experience contentment and fulfillment. The third and highest P represents Purpose. Purpose brings Enlightenment and eternal bliss—the purest and most unwavering form of happpiness.

Thus, purpose and happpiness are deeply intertwined. Without a sense of purpose, one cannot experience true, everlasting happpiness. Spiritually, this connection is emphasised in the quest for Self-Realisation and Enlightenment, which begins by answering two principal questions:

1. Who am I?

2. Why am I here on this earth?

The first question leads to the discovery of one’s true identity—whether we are merely the physical body, or something deeper like the mind, soul, or consciousness. The second question seeks the purpose of our existence—why we were born into particular circumstances. Realising that we have a divine purpose leads to Self-Realisation, a deeper understanding of life, birth, death, and Karma. In this state, we experience Satchitananda—Sat (Truth), Chit (Consciousness), and Ananda (Eternal Bliss)—the highest state of happpiness.

From a psychological perspective, too, purpose is crucial. A clear sense of purpose provides direction, keeps motivation high, and helps individuals cope better with stress and setbacks. Purpose helps people stay focused on meaningful goals and maintain higher resilience during hardships. Studies even show that a strong purpose contributes to better mental and physical health.

In conclusion, whether viewed spiritually or psychologically, purpose and happpiness are deeply connected. Realising one’s purpose makes life feel meaningful and fills one’s heart with gratitude, hope, and joy. Everything starts making sense when life is seen from a broader perspective. Understanding one’s Karma and trusting in the Divine Will helps a person accept all situations with positivity, surrender, and faith. True happpiness, therefore, lies not in external achievements but in living aligned with one’s higher purpose, surrendering to SIP—the Supreme Immortal Power we call God.

(AiR Atman in Ravi, a happiness ambassador and spiritual leader)