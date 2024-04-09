Raj Thackeray extends ‘unconditional’ support to PM Modi

Live
Just In
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Tuesday extended his ‘unconditional support’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of a strong leadership for the future of the country and its youth.
Making the announcement at a Gudi Padva (Maharashtrian New Year) rally here, the MNS chief also said that he had no expectations for any seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls or the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.
Scotching all speculation, Raj Thackeray said he is not concerned about the ruling MahaYuti of Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP, or the aspects of seat-sharing in the state.
The MNS chief also said that he has extended his full support to the firm leadership of PM Modi for the future of the country and its youth, as he hinted at keeping his options open in the coming days.
However, he called upon the MNS workers to get cracking for the Assembly elections due around October this year, amid loud cheers and claps at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park here.
The announcement by the MNS chief -- who is the estranged cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- is expected to serve as a psychological booster for the MahaYuti ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The development came a day after BJP’s Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed hopes that Raj Thackeray would declare his support to the MahaYuti.